FIFA 17 first TOTW 1 has unveiled

FIFA 17 is scheduled to be released on 27 September 2016 in North America and 29 September 2016 for the rest of the world, landing platform for the PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC. EA has released a lot of trailers about the new features of FIFA 17. After it's released in the first week in UK, FIFA 17 achieved great success and broke the record of FIFA 13.



The game will feature a new single-player story campaign mode titled The Journey for PS4, Xbox One and PC where players assume the role of Alex Hunter, a young footballer trying to make his mark in the Premier League. The player will be able to select one of 20 Premier League clubs to play for at the beginning of the season. The player can play any position including goalkeeper. Alex Hunter is a 17-year-old multiracial male from Clapham, London. Hunter's grandfather is former English striker Jim Hunter.



